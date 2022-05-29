Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 3,402 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,402 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 295.6% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon purchased 17,400 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 98,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,758,653.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $69,584.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays raised shares of Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.71.

FTV opened at $62.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $56.06 and a 52-week high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.52 and its 200-day moving average is $66.38.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase 20,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.56%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

