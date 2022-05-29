People s United Financial Inc. Sells 2,099 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth $381,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth $284,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 175.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.53.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $54.71 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $49.42 and a 52-week high of $81.77. The company has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

