Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) by 226.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,278 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RKT. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth $383,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,298,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,183,000 after acquiring an additional 934,907 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,679,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,511,000 after purchasing an additional 89,003 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 2,022.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 469,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Rocket Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 676,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Rocket Companies news, CEO Jay Farner purchased 13,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $144,624.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 477,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,336,955. Corporate insiders own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RKT shares. Wedbush cut their price target on Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.97.

Shares of RKT stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.54, a current ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $22.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.30.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

