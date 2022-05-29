Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 4,253 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,253 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,216,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,137,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,173,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,882,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 169,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,395,000 after buying an additional 65,640 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.39, for a total transaction of $384,660.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.52, for a total transaction of $118,535.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FICO opened at $410.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $405.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $428.81. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $340.48 and a twelve month high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $357.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.63 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.52% and a negative return on equity of 113.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FICO shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Fair Isaac from $670.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $543.14.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

