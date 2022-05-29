Gotham Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $312,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,666 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.95.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $130.91 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.58 and a 1 year high of $223.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.53.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 73.38% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.07%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

