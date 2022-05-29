People s United Financial Inc. Sells 1,145 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,224 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 32.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK opened at $44.06 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $37.80 and a twelve month high of $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.59 and a 200-day moving average of $43.67. The stock has a market cap of $111.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.64.

GlaxoSmithKline ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.3496 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.46%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,775 ($22.34) to GBX 1,800 ($22.65) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,740 ($21.90) to GBX 1,900 ($23.91) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,248.67.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

