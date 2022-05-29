People s United Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

People s United Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MFN Partners Management LP raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 180.3% during the 3rd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,575,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,350,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,433,000 after acquiring an additional 567,038 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,216,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,779,000 after buying an additional 71,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 837,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,871,000 after buying an additional 51,787 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $303,970,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at $360,925,615.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $53.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $46.41 and a one year high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 4.68%. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XPO. Zacks Investment Research raised XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded XPO Logistics from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.86.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

