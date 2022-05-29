People s United Financial Inc. Sells 473 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HUM. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Humana by 411.2% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,007,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,170,226,000 after buying an additional 2,418,848 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Humana by 1,353.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 830,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $385,148,000 after buying an additional 773,194 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $314,710,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Humana by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,465,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,515,867,000 after buying an additional 626,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,158,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $486.00 to $520.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.13.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total value of $1,540,797.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,556,031.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total value of $1,718,089.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,636.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,644 shares of company stock worth $4,702,360 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $461.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $442.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.20 and a 12-month high of $472.68.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.83 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $23.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.54 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.51%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.36%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

