Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 661,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,803,000 after purchasing an additional 333,839 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 773.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 129,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,349,000 after purchasing an additional 114,588 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 475.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,454,000 after purchasing an additional 54,855 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1,107.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,979,000 after purchasing an additional 33,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 879,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,501,000 after purchasing an additional 29,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TYL. DA Davidson upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $408.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $512.69.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $362.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $393.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $449.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $327.97 and a 12-month high of $557.55. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.42 and a beta of 0.82.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $456.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total value of $897,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,264,388.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total value of $279,833.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

