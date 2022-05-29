People s United Financial Inc. Decreases Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 81.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,422 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA opened at $332.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $336.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.70. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $306.28 and a 1-year high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

