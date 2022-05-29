Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 14,636 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,636 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.07% of Crown worth $10,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Crown by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,001,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $806,360,000 after acquiring an additional 141,177 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Crown by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,547,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,822,000 after purchasing an additional 184,022 shares in the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC increased its holdings in Crown by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,553 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown by 221.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,209,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Crown by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,023,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,818,000 after purchasing an additional 397,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

Shares of Crown stock opened at $106.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.27 and a 12 month high of $130.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of -23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.11.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.60% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.69%.

CCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Crown from $143.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,623 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total value of $702,425.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,370 shares of company stock worth $1,642,601. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.