Schroder Investment Management Group Has $10.51 Million Stock Holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,476 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $10,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RDN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Radian Group by 19.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,046,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,535,000 after purchasing an additional 332,203 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 111.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,662,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,777,000 after buying an additional 876,475 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 10.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 204,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,639,000 after buying an additional 19,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 52.2% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 394,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,961,000 after buying an additional 135,350 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RDN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Radian Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.58.

In other news, Chairman Howard Bernard Culang sold 5,982 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $129,211.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $208,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,301.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,962 shares of company stock worth $467,079. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $21.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.08. Radian Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.17 and a fifty-two week high of $24.84.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $292.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.22 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 50.71% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.54%.

Radian Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

