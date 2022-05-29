Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Stock Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 79.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 817,633 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.16% of OneMain worth $10,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OMF. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in OneMain by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,330,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,897 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 17.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,097,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,695,000 after purchasing an additional 619,255 shares in the last quarter. Key Colony Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter worth about $99,805,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,792,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,708,000 after purchasing an additional 104,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 27.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,682,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,091,000 after purchasing an additional 359,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on OMF. Zacks Investment Research cut OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on OneMain from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on OneMain from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on OneMain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $44.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.69. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.96 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.75.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.15. OneMain had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.53%.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.37 per share, with a total value of $48,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.64 per share, with a total value of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,167,591.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $212,525 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

