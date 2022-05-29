Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 1,122.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 141,583 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.15% of Stifel Financial worth $10,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after buying an additional 42,060 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 16.5% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 555,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,743,000 after purchasing an additional 78,771 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Stifel Financial by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 41,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Stifel Financial by 8.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 225,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,300,000 after acquiring an additional 17,319 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Stifel Financial by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Shares of SF opened at $64.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.28. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $57.76 and a 12 month high of $83.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.05%.

In other Stifel Financial news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.94 per share, for a total transaction of $619,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,311,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,223,470.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Stifel Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Stifel Financial (Get Rating)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.