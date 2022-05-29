Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 8,440 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,440 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.36% of AdaptHealth worth $11,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,520,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,191,000 after purchasing an additional 26,877 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 629,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,395,000 after purchasing an additional 17,728 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

In other AdaptHealth news, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P purchased 17,486 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $271,033.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen P. Griggs purchased 32,342 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $499,360.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 197,480 shares of company stock worth $3,247,115 over the last ninety days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AHCO opened at $17.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.16. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $30.33.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $706.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.42 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AHCO. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.86.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

