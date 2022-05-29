Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,878 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $13,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 199,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBH opened at $119.83 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.47 and a 12-month high of $169.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.73. The company has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.34, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.21. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.20%.

ZBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $142.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Loop Capital downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.65.

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

