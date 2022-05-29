Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 728,400 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 21,076.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 731,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 728,400 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.16% of Altice USA worth $11,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ATUS. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at $74,751,000. Mount Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at $53,365,000. Redwood Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter valued at $48,451,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter valued at $25,587,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,994,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,457,000 after buying an additional 1,095,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATUS opened at $11.62 on Friday. Altice USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.67 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.40.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 95.86% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATUS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Altice USA from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Altice USA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.13.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

