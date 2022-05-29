MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Holdings Decreased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 865,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 113,463 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $12,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 37.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 20.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.0% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in MGIC Investment by 8.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

MTG has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.07.

Shares of MTG opened at $13.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.50. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $16.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.28 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 55.82%. MGIC Investment’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

