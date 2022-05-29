Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 47,321 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,545,787 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,321 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $116,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 440.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,209 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 286.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,147 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter.

PFGC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.90.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $25,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,573,474.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $44.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $38.23 and a 1 year high of $58.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.22, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.45.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The food distribution company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 10.51%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

