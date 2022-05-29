Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 185,002 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 645,185 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,002 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $14,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HAL. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 265.3% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton stock opened at $41.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.41. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $42.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 2.29.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

HAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.93.

In related news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 21,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $762,250.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 261,353 shares of company stock worth $10,257,930 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halliburton Profile (Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.