Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 7,596.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,497 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.09% of Bunge worth $11,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,225,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Bunge by 7.4% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 86,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 276.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 18,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 15,862 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America lowered Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.56.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $24,773,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $1,731,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 610,666 shares of company stock valued at $66,286,037 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $114.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.51. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $71.73 and a one year high of $128.40. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.49.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.02. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.60%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

