Schroder Investment Management Group Has $14.20 Million Holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 597,607 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 160,989 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $14,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SIMO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1,109.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 262,831 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $18,130,000 after buying an additional 241,093 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,873,000. Cavalry Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 78.4% during the third quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC now owns 209,642 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $14,461,000 after purchasing an additional 92,119 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,257,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 729,990 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $69,370,000 after purchasing an additional 78,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $90.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.92. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $58.86 and a 52 week high of $98.65.

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $242.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.46 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 22.42%. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.44%.

SIMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Roth Capital cut Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna cut Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.13.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

