Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 984,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,234 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $115,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $29,260.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,336.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy M. Adams acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.50 per share, with a total value of $327,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,540 shares in the company, valued at $6,978,370. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,968 shares of company stock valued at $5,656,672 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $73.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.49. Rapid7, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.24 and a twelve month high of $145.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

RPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.06.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

