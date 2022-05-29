Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $7,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,068,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $516,877,000 after acquiring an additional 190,710 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,582.9% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 134,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,103,000 after buying an additional 126,630 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $380,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,744,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $474,452,000 after buying an additional 35,742 shares during the period. Finally, United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 10,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZBH. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.65.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $119.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $108.47 and a one year high of $169.98. The company has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.21. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

