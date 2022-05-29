Schroder Investment Management Group Has $14.27 Million Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,336 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.05% of Dover worth $14,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40,841 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Dover by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dover by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Dover by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 206,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,155,000 after purchasing an additional 25,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $134.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.61. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.04 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.04%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Dover from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dover from $177.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.83.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total value of $504,324.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David J. Malinas acquired 350 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $139.44 per share, for a total transaction of $48,804.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,623.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

