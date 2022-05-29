Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 4,989 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,989 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $13,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Noked Israel Ltd boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,837.3% in the fourth quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 187,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,262,000 after acquiring an additional 180,790 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,335,000 after acquiring an additional 41,947 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 62,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,237,000 after acquiring an additional 6,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

TTWO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software to $180.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.30.

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total value of $21,124,992.72. Following the sale, the president now owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,594,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $125.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.80. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.85 and a 52-week high of $195.82. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.25. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $845.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software (Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.