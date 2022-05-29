Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stock Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 64.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,072 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.13% of Lithia Motors worth $11,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Lithia Motors by 417.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

NYSE:LAD opened at $306.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.16. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $272.20 and a twelve month high of $387.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $2.33. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 46.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 4.00%.

LAD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.71.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.03, for a total transaction of $80,257.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $1,525,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,487,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,681 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors (Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.