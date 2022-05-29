Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,400,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,382,158 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $140,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HWM. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

HWM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $36.03 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.41 and a 52-week high of $37.66. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.04 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.37.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.07%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

