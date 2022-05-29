Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,364 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 56,985 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.51% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $140,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $349.45 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $316.73 and a 1 year high of $446.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $359.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $387.65.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MLM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $444.40.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

