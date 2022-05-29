Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 659,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,229 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $143,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Cummins by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,402,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,156,000 after buying an additional 135,846 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,823,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,408,000 after buying an additional 100,129 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,197,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,257,000 after buying an additional 67,205 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,248,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,374,000 after buying an additional 48,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cummins by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,180,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,604,000 after buying an additional 264,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of CMI opened at $207.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.52. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $265.09.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

CMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.30.

In related news, COO Jennifer Rumsey sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $87,532.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,657.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,560.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,710 shares of company stock valued at $10,468,698. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cummins Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.