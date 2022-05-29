Invesco Ltd. Lowers Stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,946,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 172,179 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 6.78% of Urban Edge Properties worth $150,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UE opened at $18.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $16.61 and a 1 year high of $20.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is currently 81.01%.

UE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.94.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

