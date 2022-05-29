Invesco Ltd. Buys 14,386 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 844,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,386 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 2.83% of Wingstop worth $145,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Wingstop by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,839,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $317,801,000 after acquiring an additional 377,541 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,351,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,549,000 after buying an additional 308,527 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 629,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $109,048,000 after buying an additional 9,259 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 495,673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,652,000 after buying an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 335,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,070,000 after buying an additional 10,318 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, COO Michael Skipworth sold 748 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total value of $101,907.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 1,000 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $136,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,429 shares of company stock valued at $330,888 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $78.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.11, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.40. Wingstop Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.67 and a 12-month high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

WING has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Wingstop from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Wingstop from $136.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Wingstop from $194.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Wingstop from $100.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Wingstop from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.56.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

