Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Stock Holdings Reduced by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,096,854 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,115,998 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $151,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,263,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,042,000 after acquiring an additional 95,349 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 421.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 981,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,156,000 after acquiring an additional 793,100 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 560.7% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 113,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 96,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 98,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

NYSE LUMN opened at $12.50 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.76.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.54%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Lumen Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.