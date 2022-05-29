Invesco Ltd. Trims Stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,305,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,802 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 2.19% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $152,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 760.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 10,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $84,000. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ARWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.71.

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $34.20 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.87 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.19.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 42.44% and a negative return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $151.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 362.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.