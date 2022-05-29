Invesco Ltd. Has $153.12 Million Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,678,790 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,521 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.08% of PulteGroup worth $153,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 68,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 137,617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,319,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Shares of PHM opened at $45.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.62. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.61 and a 12 month high of $58.83.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.35%.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $740,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PHM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

About PulteGroup (Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.