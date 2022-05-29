Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 927,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,517 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $154,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 195.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 585,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,748,000 after acquiring an additional 387,502 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $40,676,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 771.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 147,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,166,000 after acquiring an additional 130,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 111,046 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $16,508,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total transaction of $610,695.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JKHY shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.50.

Shares of JKHY opened at $188.09 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.50 and a 52-week high of $205.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $191.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.58.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $478.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.52 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.16%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

