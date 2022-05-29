Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 576,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,404 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.45% of Everest Re Group worth $158,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 340.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Everest Re Group news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Everest Re Group stock opened at $284.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.49. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $234.87 and a 52 week high of $308.20.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.32 by $1.99. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 12.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is 19.66%.

RE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Everest Re Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.50.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

