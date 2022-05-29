Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Stock Position Lifted by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,456,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,513 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.75% of Newell Brands worth $162,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 113,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 2.8% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $21.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.66. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $29.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.09%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NWL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

