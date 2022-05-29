Geode Capital Management LLC Has $119.86 Million Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 872,888 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 28,595 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.29% of Five9 worth $119,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Five9 by 6.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Five9 in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 53.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 1.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 3.1% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 132,152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Five9 alerts:

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total transaction of $124,802.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $180,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,931,723.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,204 shares of company stock valued at $3,162,935 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Five9 from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.90.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $102.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.62 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.52 and a 52-week high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.87 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 24.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Five9 (Get Rating)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.