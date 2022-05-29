Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 158,201 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,088,733 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,201 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $125,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 46,886 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,555 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $84.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.70. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $147.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 11.75%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.07%.

DKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.58.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 9,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total value of $1,001,105.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,920,673.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee J. Belitsky sold 30,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.57, for a total value of $3,289,275.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,055,663.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,886 shares of company stock valued at $20,211,002 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile (Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.