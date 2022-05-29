Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 27,309 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 542,561 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 27,309 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.98% of Paylocity worth $128,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Paylocity by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Paylocity by 211.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PCTY shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $355.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.18.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total value of $4,395,888.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 48,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total transaction of $7,981,461.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,467,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,870,537,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 71,297 shares of company stock worth $12,432,550 in the last 90 days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $178.46 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $152.97 and a 12-month high of $314.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.14 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.57.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $245.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Paylocity’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paylocity (Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.