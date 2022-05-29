Allianz Asset Management GmbH Makes New Investment in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 374,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ICL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in ICL Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ICL Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ICL Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ICL Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ICL Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ICL Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ICL Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of ICL opened at $11.40 on Friday. ICL Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $12.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $23.832 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

