Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 83.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 305,393 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Edison International were worth $4,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 59.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,790,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $931,346,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290,796 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,875,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,015,254,000 after acquiring an additional 188,761 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,421,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $643,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349,315 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 11.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,320,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,677,000 after acquiring an additional 452,768 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,842,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,266,000 after acquiring an additional 22,517 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International stock opened at $70.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.13. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.14 and a 52 week high of $73.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EIX. Mizuho downgraded Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Edison International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Edison International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.57.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

