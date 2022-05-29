Robert W. Baird Trims Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Target Price to $77.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $92.00 to $77.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.86% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on JACK. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.30.
NASDAQ JACK opened at $67.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.70. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $122.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.72.
In other Jack in the Box news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $71,391.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 677.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Jack in the Box Company Profile (Get Rating)
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jack in the Box (JACK)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.