Robert W. Baird Trims Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Target Price to $77.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $92.00 to $77.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on JACK. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.30.

NASDAQ JACK opened at $67.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.70. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $122.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.72.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $322.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.81 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 10.37% and a negative return on equity of 18.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Jack in the Box news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $71,391.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 677.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

