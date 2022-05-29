RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of RH by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RH. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of RH from $800.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of RH in a research report on Monday, May 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of RH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of RH from $550.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.39.

In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.79, for a total value of $4,369,648.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,643 shares in the company, valued at $18,763,499.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 28,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.31, for a total transaction of $9,390,875.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,514.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 466,896 shares of company stock worth $149,399,586. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RH opened at $291.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $322.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $422.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.91. RH has a twelve month low of $236.29 and a twelve month high of $744.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.19.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. RH had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 85.67%. The business had revenue of $902.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.07 EPS. RH’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that RH will post 26.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

