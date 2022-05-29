US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,088 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in US Foods were worth $4,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USFD. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in US Foods by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in US Foods by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its stake in US Foods by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in US Foods by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on US Foods from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial began coverage on US Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, CL King raised their target price on US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.73.

In other US Foods news, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky bought 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $1,020,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Pietro Satriano sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $1,333,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 594,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,803,319.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 51,040 shares of company stock worth $1,726,752 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

USFD stock opened at $33.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.46. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $29.26 and a 1 year high of $40.51.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 0.58%. US Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

