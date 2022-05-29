O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chemed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of CHE stock opened at $496.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.53. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $403.00 and a 52-week high of $539.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $497.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $491.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.30. Chemed had a return on equity of 41.96% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $530.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 19.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 8.43%.

In other Chemed news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.23, for a total transaction of $211,098.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,778,677.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.39, for a total value of $513,709.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,891 shares of company stock worth $7,316,570 in the last quarter. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

