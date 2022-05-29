PEAK6 Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

PEAK6 Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,631 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 24,187 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned 0.06% of Endeavour Silver worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,657,627 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,435,000 after acquiring an additional 330,102 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 104.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,124,801 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,258 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Endeavour Silver by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 685,873 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 75,173 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,638,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Endeavour Silver by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 494,957 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 15,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

NYSE:EXK opened at $3.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $673.51 million, a PE ratio of 46.51 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.37. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Endeavour Silver ( NYSE:EXK Get Rating ) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $57.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.21 million. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EXK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.59.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.