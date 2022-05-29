New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Stock Position Decreased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) by 99.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,821 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,153,141 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.11% of New Relic worth $7,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in New Relic by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in New Relic by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in New Relic in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in New Relic by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its position in New Relic by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

NEWR stock opened at $48.68 on Friday. New Relic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $117.00 to $75.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $96.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.09.

In related news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $127,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total transaction of $92,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 5,463,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,927,258.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,752 shares of company stock valued at $6,923,832. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

