Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 150.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.23% of Encompass Health worth $14,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EHC opened at $65.26 on Friday. Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $56.31 and a one year high of $86.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 28.64%.

In other news, Director Kevin J. O’connor acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.48 per share, with a total value of $66,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,425.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.89.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

